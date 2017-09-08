Hlaudi Motsoeneng will have to pay for SABC journalists' Labour Court costs

Disgraced former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, former head of news Simon Tebele and the SABC are all liable to pay the costs of the Labour Court action that led to the reinstatement of seven axed SABC journalists.

Judge David Gush ordered that they were jointly and severally responsible for the costs of Solidarity’s application that led to the reversal of the dismissals of Foeta Krige, the late Suna Venter, Krivani Pillay and Jacques Steenkamp.

Motsoeneng, Tebele and the SABC are also ordered to jointly and severally pay the costs of Bemawu’s application — which was not formally heard in court as Thandeka Gqubule, Lukhanyo Calata and Busi Ntuli were reinstated before the application was heard.

Costs were also ordered for other appearances in the court battle, which has been under way for more than a year.

Motsoeneng has already indicated he would appeal the ruling, as he believed there was no evidence that he was the decision maker.

The seven journalists were axed after they spoke out against the SABC’s editorial policies and the culture of fear under Motsoeneng’s leadership.

The trade unions had asked the court for Motsoeneng, Tebele and the SABC to be held liable for the cost of the application.

The SABC on Wednesday claimed it could not be held liable as there was no indication its board had issued a directive that the journalists be fired.

It said the decisions were taken by individuals who were no longer employed by the SABC and who had made reckless decisions.

Advocate Paul Pio, for Tebele, asked the court on Wednesday to disregard Tebele’s affidavit and rather look at the circumstantial evidence presented by Bemawu and Solidarity to determine who should pay the costs.

Advocate Thabani Masuku, for Motsoeneng, argued the SABC should be held liable as Tebele and Motsoeneng were mere employees.