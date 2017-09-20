Mmamoloko Kubayi wants to ensure KPMG report on oil reserves sale is credible

SA’s probe into the sale of 10-million barrels of crude oil reserves may be delayed after Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said she had some concerns because a key financial analysis in the investigation was conducted by KPMG.

Kubayi said she wanted assurances from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) about the report, after KPMG’s alleged involvement in a corruption scandal revolving around the Guptas. Eight top executives have resigned from the auditing firm and it has been dropped by some local clients.

Kubayi, who was named energy minister at the end of March, said a month later that she found "glaring governance problems" related to the crude sale in 2015, when prices were at an eight-year low.

The CEF also failed to inform the Treasury of the sale, which was a requirement, according to a report in 2016by the auditor-general.

Law firm Allen & Overy led an investigation into the sale, but recommended that a financial analysis be conducted as well, Kubayi said.

While the work has been completed, Kubayi wants assurances about the KPMG report before making the results public and considering further action, she said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"That is my major headache currently," she said. "I need to raise my concerns of their credibility."

Spokesperson Nqubeko Sibiya did not immediately respond to e-mailed questions.

The financial audit was needed "so that we can take a decision whether we’re going to court to declare the contracts invalid, whether we’re going to recognise the contracts," Kubayi said. The minister has set targets to take action regarding the oil sale, but needed to deal with the report first, she said.

