National

SARS to take legal action against KPMG to get it blacklisted

18 September 2017 - 12:36 Mfuneko Toyana
Tom Moyane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tom Moyane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will launch legal proceedings against KPMG due to reputational damage caused by the auditor releasing details of a confidential report it produced for the tax agency, commissioner Tom Moyane said on Monday.

Moyane told a televised news conference that SARS would report KPMG to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, with a view to blacklisting the auditor for its "unethical" and "unlawful" behaviour.

KPMG cleared out its South African leadership en masse on Friday after damning findings from an internal investigation into work done for the Gupta family.

Reuters

STUART THEOBALD: The protector is too inept to put one over the public

The spies must have cringed at the poor quality of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report, and how blatant the signs of their interference
Opinion
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: KPMG’s offer cannot undo damage wrought on South Africa

Offering to repay R63m — the fees the firm earned from SARS and the Guptas — cannot begin to compensate SA or some of the people involved ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Now Gupta bell tolls for KPMG

Clients and staff weigh their options as audit giant comes clean
Business
1 day ago

