Guptas’ citizenship based on Oakbay’s commitments, Hlengiwe Mkhize tells MPs

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize sent written replies to tough questions by MPs on the status of the Gupta family’s stay in SA, as well as the circumstances surrounding Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s controversial visit to the country.

Replying to a question from Hlengiwe Hlophe on "the exceptional circumstances" that compelled the Department of Home Affairs to grant the Gupta family South African citizenship, Mkhize said the decision was based on the work of the family’s company, Oakbay.

"The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay company letter.