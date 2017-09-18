National

Guptas’ citizenship based on Oakbay’s commitments, Hlengiwe Mkhize tells MPs

18 September 2017 - 11:01 Khulekani Magubane
Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: SOWETAN
Hlengiwe Mkhize. Picture: SOWETAN

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize sent written replies to tough questions by MPs on the status of the Gupta family’s stay in SA, as well as the circumstances surrounding Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s controversial visit to the country.

Replying to a question from Hlengiwe Hlophe on "the exceptional circumstances" that compelled the Department of Home Affairs to grant the Gupta family South African citizenship, Mkhize said the decision was based on the work of the family’s company, Oakbay.

"The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay company letter.

"The motivation further provided [the] company profile in detail by the family, which presented its business commitments to social partnerships with 75 schools in the province of North West amounting to R1m," Mkhize said.

She alluded to the Guptas’ "commitment" to the South African economy through their business practices. "It further outlined its loyalty and commitment to job creation in a form of 7,000 permanent employees through the variety of family companies," she said.

Replying to DA MP Haniff Hoosen on whether Mugabe held a South African passport, Mkhize said her passport was not issued by Civic Services, nor were the dates captured by the Home Affairs electronic movement control system.

"The said person used Zimbabwean passport AD005540 to enter the republic on August 13 2017. The issue dates of passports are not captured on the Department’s electronic movement control system," she said.

Rather be a celeb than a crime fighter

Nicole Johnston: What action has Police Minister Fikile Mbalula taken to ensure the arrest of criminals who burn people alive in their cars?
Opinion
3 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Five ways South Africa's founding values have been betrayed

'Last week we celebrated the implosion of Bell Pottinger in the UK. Yet, here at home, thepeople who briefed them and paid them to manufacture lies ...
Politics
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Over 80 military vehicles destroyed in fire ...
National
2.
SARS to take legal action against KPMG to get it ...
National
3.
Online banking security codes will be unbreakable ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Guptas’ citizenship based on Oakbay’s ...
National

Related Articles

Outa lays charges against Gigaba, Rajesh Gupta and others, over visas
National

Home Affairs minister agrees with Guptas getting early naturalisation
National

TOM EATON: Does the Plumber-In-Chief know where we’ll be peeing when the taps ...
Politics

Rather be a celeb than a crime fighter
Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Five ways South Africa's founding values have been betrayed
Politics

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Fikile Mbaloser: Lord of the Losers
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.