Public protector’s remedial action on state capture ‘unconstitutional’

The former public protector’s remedial action directing President Jacob Zuma to establish a commission of inquiry into state-capture allegations is in breach of separation of powers‚ the president’s lawyers argued on Tuesday.

"The remedial action instructs the president (a member of the executive) to appoint a commission of inquiry. The remedial action, to that extent‚ offends against the separation of powers doctrine, which is part of the rule of law‚" Ishmael Semenya SC argued on behalf of the president.

Zuma is opposing the DA’s application before the Pretoria High Court asking it to declare that he failed to comply with former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s findings because he did not apply for a stay of execution before he took the remedial action on judicial review. The public protector is the second respondent in the application.