SARS has a R13bn shortfall, and these are the culprits

Tax revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year to end-June was R13.1bn lower than the printed estimate, South African Revenue Service (SARS) executives will report to Parliament on Wednesday.

The outcome confirms expectations that the tax revenue for the year will fall far short of the target due to the stagnation in the economy.

SARS executives will brief members of Parliament’s standing committee on finance on Wednesday on the first-quarter performance.

Personal income tax came in at R104.4bn compared with the target of R110bn, corporate income tax at R54bn (R57bn target), dividend tax at R7.2bn (R9.5bn), VAT collections at R63bn (R64.7bn) and customs duties at R8.9bn (R9.7bn).