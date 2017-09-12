Des van Rooyen will not discuss his alleged links to the Guptas

Van Rooyen‚ who was constantly taunted as a "weekend special" and "Zuma’s last born" by Mokwele and other EFF MPs‚ insisted that the Guptas had nothing to with his appointment to the Cabinet.

"It’s the president that appoints ministers‚" he said.

Van Rooyen was joined in the NCOP by Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi‚ who was mocked by Mokwele for showing up in Parliament’s second chamber after she failed to attend oversight committee meetings in the National Assembly.

Muthambi denied allegations that she had stripped some of her department’s senior officials of their administrative powers‚ including director-general Mashwahle Diphofa.

Muthambi‚ who is also a former communications minister‚ has been at the centre of controversy after the Sunday Times exposed her for flying some of her family members and close friends to Cape Town for her budget vote speech at taxpayers’ costs.

"There’s no powers of the chief financial officer that I have stripped … neither have I stripped any director-general of any powers‚" she said.

"I have never taken away any function that belongs to them in terms of the law. They are still performing their responsibilities in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Service Act."