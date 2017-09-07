Muthambi’s future not in my hands, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the allegations that Muthambi had misused funds to fly her relatives and family to Cape Town would be dealt with by the public service and administration portfolio committee.

"The ... committee chairperson was elected this morning. The portfolio committee must deal with this matter and all the issues related to Muthambi…. In the end, it’s the president who deals with members of the Cabinet in relation to their jobs," said Ramaphosa.

He also fielded questions on the Mining Charter, the decision to grant Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity, and the general state of the economy.

He said discussions among mining industry players, the government and other stakeholders on the Mining Charter were continuing.

"There is no use crying over spilt milk, we must focus on dialogue," he said.

He reiterated that the decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity was taken by the International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane in terms of the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act.

AfriForum and opposition party the DA have filed papers with the High Court in Pretoria, challenging the decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

"It was a difficult decision and we want the court to rule as quickly as possible so we know how the executive should act in future. We welcome the fact that the matter has been taken to court," said Ramaphosa.

Earlier, he announced that he would tackle the sex scandal around his personal life in the next few days.

"I do need to take responsibility and be accountable."

phakathib@businesslive.co.za