Khomotso Phahlane wins defamation case against union Popcru

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) to pay Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane R350‚000 for defamation.

Phahlane had wanted R500,000 in damages.

Popcru has also been ordered to retract the defamatory accusations and to make a public apology in leading newspapers before August 1.

The case relates to defamatory statements alleging corruption within the forensic services under his leadership, dating back to 2012.

Phahlane was removed from the post of acting national police chief a month ago, when his contract expired on June 1. He faces allegations of corruption by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and so has not returned to his post as the divisional commissioner of forensic services.