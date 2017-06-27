Gupta ally Andile Mngxitama barks up the wrong tree in latest attack on Pravin Gordhan

Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama, a known Gupta ally, is continuing with a campaign against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, enemy number one for the Gupta clan.

Mngxitama wrote a letter to the chairperson of Parliament’s standing committee on finance asking for Gordhan to be recused from Tuesday’s committee meeting with SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

In writing the lengthy letter, Mngxitama was under the mistaken impression that Gordhan was a member of the finance committee — when he is in a fact a member of the public enterprises committee.

"Black First Land First (BLF) demands that Pravin Gordhan recuses himself from the standing committee on finance as there is overwhelming evidence that there is an apprehension of bias on his part which arises from him being conflicted, compromised and captured by white settler monopoly capital.

"To this end, evidence suggests that Gordhan might not, as a matter of real possibility, bring an impartial mind to bear upon the resolution of any issue(s) and or question(s) that may be identified in the briefing before the committee as he wants the chairperson of SAA removed," Mngxitama said.

BLF opposed Gordhan’s decision to commission Bain & Co to advise on the merger of state-owned airlines.