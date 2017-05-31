Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama went cap in hand, asking for financial backing from the Gupta family last year‚ leaked e-mails show.

Reports have alleged that the former EFF MP might be bankrolled by the Guptas‚ but have been strenuously denied‚ although he has actively supported the family and their company in public.

Mngxitama has consistently denied he was funded by the family‚ most recently on May 14 during BLF’s first-year anniversary event in Soweto. "There is no slight evidence to back up these claims that are being made by agents of white monopoly capital‚ by the people who are controlled from London and by people funded by newspapers‚" EWN quoted him as saying.

But he certainly went to them and asked for money‚ according to the e-mails.

In e-mail exchanges‚ dated 2016‚ with then Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa‚ Mngxitama expresses gratitude to Howa, referring to a meeting they recently had. In the e-mails, seen by The Times‚ Mngxitama writes: "Brother Nazeem it was good to meet and to learn a bit more about your thinking and the truth around this renewed attacks from imperialism and its agents. Keep strong and keep doing the right thing."