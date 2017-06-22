The Constitutional Court ruling that pleases everyone

While the Constitutional Court made it clear that MPs are required to swear allegiance to the country and the constitution, not their parties, Mthembu insisted ANC MPs would be required to toe the party line.

The ANC MPs, he said, were representatives of the ANC in Parliament and derive their mandate from the political party, which deployed them in the same way as members of other political parties derived their mandate from their political parties.

“The most recent example of this is in the Western Cape provincial legislature where the DA refused to vote with the ANC to remove Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. In the Mogale City Municipality, the DA even went as far as forcing their councillors to take a lie detector test after some of their members defied their party mandate by voting in favour of removing the mayor.

“This is the level of hypocrisy of the opposition who expect the ANC to do something which they flatly refuse to do,” said Mthembu.

Opposition parties also celebrated the ruling.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said his party has been vindicated and was pleased MPs would now be “constitutionally free” to vote with their conscience.

“The UDM is vindicated because we asked the Speaker to use her prerogative‚ but she put the interests of her political party ahead of Parliament. This judgment also means that the threats which have been issued by Zuma and others … fall flat now.

“Those MPs are free to vote and follow their conscience. The UDM as well as other political parties are going to continue to seize the initiative up until 2019.

“You cannot vote for a questionable character and vote that questionable character into high office‚” said Holomisa.

He called on the ANC to read what he referred to as a watershed judgment and put the people first.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys said: “You can be sure that in unity we will shut it [the country] down. This is your opportunity to shut down the country.”

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota said the judgment marked a moment of “triumph” for democracy.

“The constitutional clauses that the court dealt with today have not been interpreted before.

“In interpreting them‚ the court has made it clear that those of us who are elected‚ once elected and having taken an oath of office‚ owe it to the people of SA as a whole that no political party can compel a member of Parliament to vote against their conscience and against their judgment‚” Lekota said.

DA Gauteng caucus leader Jack Bloom said about the judgment: “We will write to the Speaker and have the motion actioned as soon as possible. The decision is both rational and constitutional.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “The motion of no confidence in President Zuma is a pivotal moment for our country and its future. Jacob Zuma has abandoned the interests of the people‚ the economy‚ and SA‚ in favour of a kleptocratic Guptamocracy. We cannot allow this to continue any longer.”

Parliament itself also welcomed the decision and said the speaker would give effect to the judgment.

Parliament said in a statement that the speaker’s original stance was a cautious one. “. As a creation of the Constitution, she has to ensure that all her decisions are firmly in line with the Constitution, the law and the Rules of the National Assembly.”