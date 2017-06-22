Court to rule on Zuma secret no-confidence ballot

The Constitutional Court will rule on Thursday on whether a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma should be conducted via secret ballot.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the EFF approached the court in a bid to have the looming vote conducted in secret.

The motion was tabled by the DA and EFF after the president’s most recent cabinet reshuffle resulted in the removal of, among others, then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

The economy was subsequently sent into a tailspin.

Opposition parties approached the court after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete argued there was no constitutional provision for a vote by secret ballot.

ANC members of Parliament will not vote with opposition parties to remove Zuma, but opposition parties believe if the vote were to be held in secret, some ANC members would "vote with their conscience".