CAROL PATON: By playing two sides, Malusi Gigaba takes a gamble on the economy’s strength

Whether things work out like he is hoping is a serious gamble.

The economy is tanking more quickly than anyone expected. Following the downgrades and the beginning of the recession, some economists now predict that SA will follow the same path as other emerging markets and that we are in for at least a year of negative growth rates. Revenue collection is already behind target for the year and the fiscal picture is deteriorating.

The RMB/BER Business Confidence index, out last week, was devastating. Confidence levels — an indication of future investment — are at levels last seen in the 2009 recession. The business cycle is in the longest downswing since 1989, with indications that this will now deepen.

While Gigaba hopefully referred to the 1% increase in fixed investment over the first quarter of the year, there is little doubt that with the dive in confidence levels, any green shoots there might have been were thoroughly trampled on Thursday.

In the short term, there will be a good deal of pain as investment shrinks, jobs become even scarcer and consumer spending tightens. It will become increasingly difficult, if not impossible, for the government to maintain its promised fiscal targets. As revenue declines because of the recession, expenditure cuts could become too deep and tax hikes too high, making it hard to maintain a feasible social equilibrium.

But in the long term, will the gamble bring an empowerment dividend in which the disruption of the economy as we know it re-emerges with a more transformed ownership profile?

This is the thinking within Zuma’s inner circle. In April, following SA’s credit rating downgrade by S&P Global Ratings to junk, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane told a WhatsApp chat group: "It’s actually better western investors will pull back and we have an opportunity to bring them back in our own terms‚ after we have consolidated our relations with Africa and Brics."

The answer to whether this move will pay off will depend on how much the economy shrinks during this transition and what will be left to build on.

• Paton is deputy editor.