There was gross misuse of funds by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs during the construction of the Bapo Ba Mogale palace complex which cost a total of R115m — way above the budgeted R29.8m.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday there were no approved municipal plans‚ and no action was taken against the main contractor when complaints surfaced.

The Bapo administration and department failed to advance the wellbeing of the community‚ practise good governance or ensure proper financial controls‚ she said.