Companies / Financial Services

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's final Absa report also guns for Reserve Bank

19 June 2017 - 13:04 Ernest Mabuza and Natasha Marrian
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the government to recover public funds unlawfully given to Absa Bank to the tune of R1.125bn, based on the controversial Ciex report.

Absa reiterated on Monday that it believed it had met all its obligations in relation to the Bankopr purchase, and said it was considering legal action.

Mkhwebane also wants the Constitution to be amended to ensure the mandate of the Reserve Bank does not favour big banks but also takes into account the citizens of the country.

The recommendation on the Reserve Bank is likely to be viewed as an attack on the bank in political circles.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday, Mkhwebane said she found the government had failed to act on the Ciex report after paying £600,000 for it. This was inconsistent with its duties and amounted to improper conduct and maladministration.

She said allegations that the government and the Reserve Bank improperly failed to recover from Bankorp and Absa an amount of R3.2bn, cited in the Ciex report and owed as a result of an "illegal gift" or lifeboat, was substantiated.

“Two investigations into the matter established that the financial aid given to Bankorp Limited/Absa Bank was irregular,” Mkhwebane said.

She said the South African public was prejudiced by the "gift" and the conduct of the government and the Bank constituted improper conduct and maladministration.

Her remedial action includes referring the matter to the Special Investigating Unit, to reopen and amend a 1998 government proclamation in order to recover R1.125bn in misappropriated public funds unlawfully given to Absa, and to investigate alleged misappropriated public funds given to other institutions based on the Ciex report.

Absa said on Monday that it was considering legal action.

"We have not yet received a copy of the report and we are urgently requesting the Public Protector’s Office to send it to us. Once we have read it we will consider our legal options including seeking a High Court review," the bank said.

Absa had earlier submitted there was a misunderstanding on the part of the Public Protector of the contracts that were signed between Absa and the Reserve Bank after Absa bought Bankorp.

With Staff Writer 

CHRIS BARRON: One down, four to go on business's list of demands

Pretoria has to urgently address the Zuptocracy, quangos, nukes and mining legislation, says pressure group
Opinion
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: White monopoly capital behind Cape storms. Really?

Patient customers and excellent food at Thai restaurant help to dispel indigestion after outburst about Cape storms and white monopoly capital
Opinion
4 days ago

EXPOSED: How Guptas plotted smear campaigns with British PR firm

Mcebisi Jonas, and a high profile for 'white monopoly capital' were on the agenda
Politics
21 days ago

Building a corruption free SA

Mcebisi Jonas believes that rebuilding a corruption-free state in South Africa must be the top priority in order to create growth in the economy and ...
News & Insights
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mine Charter axe falls on mining stocks, renders ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe
Companies / Energy
3.
Mine Charter renders sector ‘uninvestable’
Companies / Mining
4.
Dudu Myeni’s lawyers make no objection to open ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
How Vodacom got itself on a fully digital path
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: A rethink on results reporting
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

How South Africa Is Being Stolen - Read the shocking report
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.