Home affairs staff win fight over compulsory weekend shifts

19 June 2017 - 05:48 Theto Mahlakoana
Image: People queue outside the Department of Home Affairs’ offices in Vereeniging. Picture: SOWETAN

The government has given in to the demands of labour by reversing its compulsory weekend shift system in place at the Department of Home Affairs.

This follows a lengthy battle between the department and unions that included a constitutional court challenge to the legality of a home affairs directive forcing employees to report for work on weekends. An agreement reached on Thursday has averted planned strikes at home affairs offices.

The disputed directive was issued in 2014, under the leadership of then home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi and Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize withdrew the directive.

In a joint statement, the government and labour said conditions that "prevailed prior to the implementation of the circular including voluntary work on Saturday" would be restored.

"The director-general must pay particular attention to the fact that workers shall never allow to be bullied and compelled to work for peanuts under bad working conditions," National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union spokesman Khaya Xaba said.

