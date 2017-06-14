Municipal arrears are rising again, Eskom warns

Singh told members of the National Council of Provinces select committee on communications and public enterprises that 31 of the 62 municipalities with which payment arrangements were concluded, were paying — though not all of them were up to date with their payments.

"We will find again that there is a threat that the R9bn will start escalating," Singh said.

Treasury, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) are also grappling with the problem of municipal debt to Eskom.

Singh and Eskom senior manager of electricity pricing briefed the committee on the 2.2% tariff increase which the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) granted Eskom for the 2017-18 financial year, which will bring the average for the last five years to about 8%.

The tariff increase for municipalities from July 1 will be 0.31%.

The cost of Eskom’s purchasing 4,500MW from the independent power producer programme would consume one percentage point of the 2.2% tariff increase, which would mean that Eskom would receive an increase of only 1.1% for its own operations (after an environmental levy of 0.1%), significantly below the expected annual inflation rate of 5%-6%.

Eskom has applied to Nersa for a 19.9% tariff increase for the 2018-19 year, which Singh said was based on Nersa’s tariff methodology, which took into account factors such as inflation and cost increases.

It has also applied for Nersa to approve two applications under the revenue clearing account amounting to R44bn — R22bn each for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 years — which, if accepted by Nersa, would feed into an adjusted tariff.

Nersa has already approved R11.4bn through the revenue clearing account for 2013-14, which resulted in a 9.4% tariff increase in 2016-17.