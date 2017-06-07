Hikes on cards as Nersa and Eskom appeal is upheld

"There are a number of RCA applications by Eskom to Nersa that have been put on hold pending the outcome of this judgment. The judgment rules in favour of Nersa and Eskom, which means these claims will be processed," Yelland said.

"This will be over and above the [proposed] 20% increase [reported on this week]."

It emerged this week in a confidential draft revenue application, sent to the Treasury and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in April, that Eskom planned to charge its clients an average 19.9% more in tariffs. Municipalities could pay 27.3% more for bulk electricity purchases.

Eskom on Tuesday said the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling was a positive outcome.

"Eskom welcomes the judgment in that it creates the regulatory certainty in how our tariff is determined, which is a key concern of ratings agencies and investors alike," it said.

Suzanne Daniels, head of legal services, said: "The court considered whether in applying the price adjustment methodology [known as the MYPD], the decision by Nersa was rational and whether the adjudication process and decision was unfair.

"The court held that the development of the methodology does not preclude Nersa from applying reasonable judgment on Eskom’s revenue after due consideration of what may be in the best interests of the South African economy and public," she said.

"Eskom’s interpretation of this ruling means that Nersa, in applying its discretion, may now consider the remaining RCA applications submitted by Eskom for financial years ending 2016 and 2017, which have been pending since the adverse judgment of the high court that was handed down in August 2016."

A statement from the power utility said on Tuesday: "We will await Nersa’s guidance in this regard."