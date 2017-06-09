To lead in these difficult times, legitimacy beyond reproach is key, Fuzile says
The former Treasury director-general says it is problematic that MPs are not clear about who they are accountable to
Leadership beyond reproach is needed to deal with the economic challenges in SA, former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile says.
Fuzile’s comments on Friday come as Statistics SA announced earlier this week that the country’s GDP had contracted 0.7%, putting it into a technical recession. SA’s credit rating was also downgraded to junk status in April, following a midnight Cabinet reshuffle, in which former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were axed.
Fuzile resigned from the Treasury shortly after their removal.
"To lead in a difficult time like now, your legitimacy must be beyond reproach," Fuzile said.
He said a lot of things had happened: "You can beat about the bush, and duck and dive and bob and weave about the State of Capture report; you can do the same thing about the e-mail leaks, but you certainly can’t do that with that Constitutional Court decision of last year," he said referring to the Nkandla judgment.
In 2016, the Constitutional Court found that President Jacob Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and protect the Constitution in the way he dealt with the public protector’s report on upgrades at his Nkandla homestead. Parliament was also found wanting in the way they had dealt with it.
The President, his son Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta family are also at the heart of allegations in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report. The allegations surrounding the capture of the state by the Gupta family deepened after a tranche of e-mails were leaked to the media.
Fuzile said it was problematic that MPs were not clear on who they were accountable to.
Please login or register to comment.