To lead in these difficult times, legitimacy beyond reproach is key, Fuzile says

Leadership beyond reproach is needed to deal with the economic challenges in SA, former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile says.

Fuzile’s comments on Friday come as Statistics SA announced earlier this week that the country’s GDP had contracted 0.7%, putting it into a technical recession. SA’s credit rating was also downgraded to junk status in April, following a midnight Cabinet reshuffle, in which former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were axed.

Fuzile resigned from the Treasury shortly after their removal.

"To lead in a difficult time like now, your legitimacy must be beyond reproach," Fuzile said.

He said a lot of things had happened: "You can beat about the bush, and duck and dive and bob and weave about the State of Capture report; you can do the same thing about the e-mail leaks, but you certainly can’t do that with that Constitutional Court decision of last year," he said referring to the Nkandla judgment.