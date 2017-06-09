Business: we need new rules of engagement

Following the reshuffle, Fitch and S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country immediately, saying the reshuffle had heightened political uncertainty, which would hurt fiscal consolidation and economic growth.

The cabinet reshuffle was a "poke in the eye" for the CEO Initiative, causing it to lose some momentum, said Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. The focus had, however, "quickly morphed to a focus on social cohesion and economic growth".

The CEO Initiative would continue to pursue projects such as the small business fund and youth-employment scheme, but it needed to reframe its engagement with government, he said.

The initiative’s steering committee would meet on Thursday night to discuss this. The private sector had committed R1.5bn to a small-and medium-sized enterprise fund that would go to fund managers already investing in small businesses.

The youth-employment scheme aimed to place a million young people in internships over three years.

These initiatives were "good for SA regardless of the political noise", Brown said.

"SA desperately needs ethical leadership, at a business and a government level," he said. "Ethical leadership engenders confidence." This led to higher investment in the economy, which would increase economic growth and create jobs.

There were too many interests espousing economic policy change, "call it radical if you like", for their own ends, said Coovadia. "Business has recognised that certain sectors of our society don’t have the national interest in mind."

Brown said that the Gupta e-mails emphasised the need for an urgent judicial review into state capture.

Coovadia welcomed the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as the new director-general at the Treasury, saying it was an indication of the policy continuity that had been promised by the finance minister.

Mogajane joined Treasury in 1999 and was most recently deputy director-general.

He replaces Lungisa Fuzile, who stepped down at the end of May, after truncating his contract by 12 months.

Coovadia said that regulatory guidance was needed urgently on the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act, which had been signed into law by Zuma.

"We need more detail on politically exposed persons [and are] pushing Treasury to get the regulations done, which will then be circulated for public comment."