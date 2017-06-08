ANC Youth League a ‘bunch of henchman’, says Mantashe
The ANC Youth League is nothing but a group of henchmen, according to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
Mantashe said, during his address to the National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM) central committee meeting in Irene, that the league’s approach does not fit with that of the party. He was explaining why the ANC has, through different structures, decided to find an alternative solution to the party’s current crisis, as opposed to recalling President Jacob Zuma.
He said even those who do not agree with the decision have to respect it as it is in the interest of the organisation’s longevity. He said the league is part of the problem in the party because it is working against agreed solutions.
"That’s why, when you get the league, you’ll see it doesn’t fit the approach of the ANC because they decided to be henchmen who are unleashed to individual comrades," said Mantashe. "When you have a structure like that, you must appreciate you are almost having no structure. It will not play its rightful role."
The league, under current president Collen Maine, has been vocal about its support for Zuma, in spite of damning allegations and court decisions against him. Instead, the league’s leaders have targeted other leaders of the ANC.
"I think they have been told their project is [Cyril] Ramaphosa and [Gordhan] Pravin, those are not enemies of the revolution but they are doing what the league did to [Thabo} Mbeki, [myself], Kgalema [Motlanthe], Zuma — it becomes their trademark to be henchmen unleashed on individual cadres of the movement," Mantashe said.
Later on Thursday, the NUM central committee will also discuss the state of the failing union, which has lost more than 132,000 members in the past five years.
