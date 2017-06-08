ANC Youth League a ‘bunch of henchman’, says Mantashe

The ANC Youth League is nothing but a group of henchmen, according to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe said, during his address to the National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM) central committee meeting in Irene, that the league’s approach does not fit with that of the party. He was explaining why the ANC has, through different structures, decided to find an alternative solution to the party’s current crisis, as opposed to recalling President Jacob Zuma.

He said even those who do not agree with the decision have to respect it as it is in the interest of the organisation’s longevity. He said the league is part of the problem in the party because it is working against agreed solutions.