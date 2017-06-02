RAF has a backlog in the billions, but executives might get 30% bonuses
Documents in possession of the DA reveal that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has proposed to its board that a 30% bonus be given to its executives‚ MP Manny de Freitas said on Friday.
"Additionally‚ it is proposed that all staff at the RAF receive bonuses far above inflation‚" he said in a statement. "This despite the fact that the fund is bankrupt and currently unable to pay road accident victims. While thousands of road accident victims are being denied their claim monies‚ executives are about to receive astronomical bonuses."
De Freitas said he would ask Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to investigate the proposed bonus pay-outs.
In February‚ the RAF announced it was unable to make pay-outs to its claimants after the sheriff of the court attached its bank accounts. Business Day reported this following an R11m demand by law firms for unpaid claims.
In March‚ the National Union of Metal Workers of SA asked the Public Protector to investigate how legal issues at the fund are affecting day-to-day operations.
While payments have resumed‚ the fund says it still has a backlog of R8.2bn for 5‚200 claims. This is despite an additional 50c levy granted by the Treasury in 2015‚ which led to a 46% jump in revenue to R33bn for 2015-16.
