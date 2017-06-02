Documents in possession of the DA reveal that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has proposed to its board that a 30% bonus be given to its executives‚ MP Manny de Freitas said on Friday.

"Additionally‚ it is proposed that all staff at the RAF receive bonuses far above inflation‚" he said in a statement. "This despite the fact that the fund is bankrupt and currently unable to pay road accident victims. While thousands of road accident victims are being denied their claim monies‚ executives are about to receive astronomical bonuses."

See an excerpt of the document here: