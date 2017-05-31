National

One respondent in state capture challenge won’t swear to secrecy

31 May 2017 - 15:36 Sipho Mabena
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has had problems swearing to secrecy one of seven respondents cited in President Jacob Zuma’s legal challenge to the State of Capture report.

All parties must be sworn to secrecy before she files her replying affidavit‚ which her office says contains private and confidential documents. Public Protector spokesman Oupa Segalwe said the respondent has decided to give their affidavit directly to a judge as it contains confidential annexures. He would not be drawn to naming the respondent.

Respondents in the matter include the EFF‚ UDM‚ Congress of the People‚ DA, and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

Segalwe said that once the confidentiality wrangle had been resolved, or on a directive by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba‚ who is the case manager in the matter‚ Zuma will have a period of 10 days to supplement his founding papers.

"Once [Zuma] has done so‚ the public protector will have a period of 30 court days within which to deliver her answering affidavit‚" he said.

In her State of Capture report released in October 2016‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela found that Zuma may have breached the executive code of ethics and may be conflicted over his son‚ Duduzane’s relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint a judge to preside over it.

Zuma approached the Pretoria High Court in December 2016 to review and set aside the directive as it "violates the rule of law that it is inconsistent with the Constitution and breaches the separation of powers principle".

He further argued that any move to implement the remedial action would be an abdication of his constitutional responsibility‚ rendering the judicial inquiry unlawful.

