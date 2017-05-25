National

SMOOTH SAILING SAYS IEC

ANC accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in Nquthu elections

The IFP raises concerns over the transport of ANC T-shirts and the last-minute cancellation of buses from Durban

25 May 2017 - 05:04 Nathi Olifant
Willies Mchunu, left, shares a light moment with President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
There were no major issues on Wednesday as voters in the rural Nquthu municipality began the process of — finally — trying to get their council constituted.

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality has been without a mayor‚ deputy mayor‚ speaker or any other elected office bearer since the August 2016 local government election amid a deadlock between rival parties. The impasse lead to the August election results being scrapped.

IEC vice-chairman Terry Tselane said all 117 voting stations were operating. 

"It has been a smooth sailing so far‚" Ngcobo said.

The voting district is IFP-dominated‚ but provincial ANC deputy chair Willies Mchunu‚ who is also the KwaZulu-Natal premier‚ was upbeat about the party’s prospects.

Why today's Nquthu by-election really matters

For 10 months and after six attempts‚ Nquthu failed to sit and elect its office bearers
Politics
22 hours ago

However, opposition parties on Wednesday took potshots at the ANC for employing dirty tactics.

The IFP raised concerns after observing the suspicious behaviour of drivers of vehicles transporting ANC election material including T-shirts and the last-minute cancellation of buses hired to transport voters from Durban.

"We are aware that there should be no campaigning today and, therefore, we are concerned when such things are taking place while voting is in progress," said IFP national chairman‚ Blessed Gwala.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said he was told by a Durban Transport bus driver that they had received instructions to transport people from Durban to Nquthu.

"I was told five buses were booked from Umlazi. Whether those were voters or not, we have noted the dirty tricks and we hope the IEC will investigate this‚" he said.

Mncwango said his party hoped to retain the seat they won in last year’s elections.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was emphatic on the issue of bussing in of ANC supporters, showing reporters what he termed was the proof.

"I hope the IEC will investigate this‚" he said.

Tselane said the commission had noted reports alleging that some political parties would "bus" voters from other municipalities to go and vote in the by-election at  Nquthu Municipality.

"Bussing of voters is only relevant during registration. During the election, a voter can only vote where they are registered," Tselane said.

"As the commission, we  are confident that our systems are in place to prevent any voter from voting who is not registered within Nquthu Municipality and within the voting district they are  ordinarily residents."

By 5pm, the IEC said while voter turnout had improved on the day, the commission was still consolidating figures.

The IEC will announce the full results and seat allocation on Thursday at 10am

