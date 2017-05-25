ANC accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in Nquthu elections

However, opposition parties on Wednesday took potshots at the ANC for employing dirty tactics.

The IFP raised concerns after observing the suspicious behaviour of drivers of vehicles transporting ANC election material including T-shirts and the last-minute cancellation of buses hired to transport voters from Durban.

"We are aware that there should be no campaigning today and, therefore, we are concerned when such things are taking place while voting is in progress," said IFP national chairman‚ Blessed Gwala.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said he was told by a Durban Transport bus driver that they had received instructions to transport people from Durban to Nquthu.

"I was told five buses were booked from Umlazi. Whether those were voters or not, we have noted the dirty tricks and we hope the IEC will investigate this‚" he said.

Mncwango said his party hoped to retain the seat they won in last year’s elections.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was emphatic on the issue of bussing in of ANC supporters, showing reporters what he termed was the proof.

"I hope the IEC will investigate this‚" he said.

Tselane said the commission had noted reports alleging that some political parties would "bus" voters from other municipalities to go and vote in the by-election at Nquthu Municipality.

"Bussing of voters is only relevant during registration. During the election, a voter can only vote where they are registered," Tselane said.

"As the commission, we are confident that our systems are in place to prevent any voter from voting who is not registered within Nquthu Municipality and within the voting district they are ordinarily residents."

By 5pm, the IEC said while voter turnout had improved on the day, the commission was still consolidating figures.

The IEC will announce the full results and seat allocation on Thursday at 10am

