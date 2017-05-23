Voters spoilt for choice as Nquthu prepares to elect council

In recent weeks, Nquthu had become the theatre of political activity as various parties and candidates stepped up their election campaigns.

On Sunday President Jacob Zuma, EFF leader Julius Malema and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Prince Magosuthu Buthelezi held rallies just kilometres from each other. The DA and the National Freedom Party have also been canvassing for votes in the area.

Zuma said there was no other political party that could deliver for the people of Nquthu other than the ANC. He told his audience, mostly women and the youth, that they did not have to tell their families how they voted.

"You can be seen wearing the clothes of another party. But when it comes to the voting day, just shut your mouth, go to the ballot, cast your vote for the ANC and then go outside and toyi-toyi with your ‘party’," he said.

Buthelezi reiterated his party’s contention that the ANC-led provincial government was using government resources to campaign under the pretext of bringing development. Government leaders were using food parcels and the provision of water to drought-stricken communities to convince them to vote for the ANC, Buthelezi said.

This claim was echoed by Malema, who urged voters in Nquthu should punish the ANC party for this.

But the ANC dismissed these claims. Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said: "It is clear that the IFP and its allies will resort to every trick in the book to undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process. This will include blackmailing legitimate IEC structures, acts of provocation."