Voters spoilt for choice as Nquthu prepares to elect council
Security is tight in all wards of the Nquthu Local Municipality ahead of Wednesday’s local government election amid accusations that the ANC is using state resources to campaign.
All 33 council seats are up for grabs and there are more than 81,000 eligible voters. They will choose from a range of 325 candidates who are standing as independents or belong to one of 14 political parties.
Special votes are expected to start on Tuesday. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said it was finalising all the outstanding preparations to ensure the election was smooth as well as free and fair.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube dissolved the council in February after the hung municipality failed to elect officials and formulate council, more than six months after the 2016 local government elections.
In recent weeks, Nquthu had become the theatre of political activity as various parties and candidates stepped up their election campaigns.
On Sunday President Jacob Zuma, EFF leader Julius Malema and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Prince Magosuthu Buthelezi held rallies just kilometres from each other. The DA and the National Freedom Party have also been canvassing for votes in the area.
Zuma said there was no other political party that could deliver for the people of Nquthu other than the ANC. He told his audience, mostly women and the youth, that they did not have to tell their families how they voted.
"You can be seen wearing the clothes of another party. But when it comes to the voting day, just shut your mouth, go to the ballot, cast your vote for the ANC and then go outside and toyi-toyi with your ‘party’," he said.
Buthelezi reiterated his party’s contention that the ANC-led provincial government was using government resources to campaign under the pretext of bringing development. Government leaders were using food parcels and the provision of water to drought-stricken communities to convince them to vote for the ANC, Buthelezi said.
This claim was echoed by Malema, who urged voters in Nquthu should punish the ANC party for this.
But the ANC dismissed these claims. Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said: "It is clear that the IFP and its allies will resort to every trick in the book to undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process. This will include blackmailing legitimate IEC structures, acts of provocation."
She added that anyone with information or evidence that the polls might be rigged must approach law enforcement agencies instead of making unsubstantiated public accusations.
Other complaints by political parties and independent candidates included claims that some have been threatened and told not to return to their homes if they voted for certain political parties.
Mawethu Mosery, the IEC head in KwaZulu-Natal, acknowledged that some political parties had lodged complaints ahead of the by-elections in Nquthu. He said these were being handled by the electoral court.
Police spokesman Maj Thulani Zwane said the police had deployed intelligence, plain-clothed and uniformed officers to ensure that locals were able free to cast their votes without fear of intimidation.
Sifiso Kunene, a Durban-based political analyst with the Centre for Participatory Democracy, said it was clear that the political battle in Nquthu was between the ANC and the IFP. "It is not clear who will win this tussle at this stage. But all I can say is that the campaigns were vigorous. I think the biggest prize [is] that whoever wins in Nquthu will control the uMzinyathi District Municipality," Kunene said.
