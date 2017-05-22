POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Opposition parties anticipate court ruling on secret ballot

The ANC is scheduled to hold its first national executive committee (NEC) meeting this week since the March Cabinet reshuffle, while Gauteng metros are in budget season.

The NEC starts on Friday and will carry on until Sunday. The meeting will take place amid growing protest over the state of the ANC and efforts by opposition parties to remove President Jacob Zuma through a vote of no confidence.

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will on Tuesday present his first proposed budget to the city council. It remains to be seen how opposition parties, including the EFF, will react.

The EFF helped vote in DA mayors in Tshwane and Johannesburg, but has rejected a formal coalition.

The EFF has made clear it would make sure budgets are pro-poor, and would not vote for any budget that was not reflective of its policy agenda.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina will on Thursday outline his proposed budget, while Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will be putting his proposed budget to a vote on the same day.

Cosatu will convene a one-day central executive committee meeting on Monday. The federation is scheduled to discuss its May Day celebrations, including the collapse of its main event in Bloemfontein after Zuma was heckled and booed off the stage.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Trade Minister Rob Davies are scheduled to present their budgets this week.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is on Thursday scheduled to appear before Parliament, where she is expected to answer questions about the multibillion-rand social grant distribution system.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will also expect a charged atmosphere, as parties and members of the tripartite alliance push for answers over her decision to allow the return to Eskom of Brian Molefe as CEO. The DA is pushing for a full parliamentary inquiry into Eskom, while the party’s urgent interdict against Molefe’s reappointment has yet to be given a court date.

Nquthu Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is on Wednesday scheduled to rerun its local election. President Jacob Zuma campaigned in the municipality on the weekend.

The council was disbanded by the provincial government because of its repeated failures to constitute a council or elect a municipal government since the results of the August 2016 vote were released.

Political parties will also be watching for a sign from the Constitutional Court that it is ready to rule on the United Democratic Movement application that a vote of no confidence against Zuma be decided by secret ballot.