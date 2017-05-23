Unicef condemns ‘horrific crimes’ against women and children

The UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Monday added its voice in condemning the recent spate of violence against women and children in SA.

Unicef is calling on the government, civil society and community members to accelerate actions and increase investment in prevention and early intervention programmes to promote violence-free communities.

The murder of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena by her boyfriend was one of several incidents of violence that came to light. They included the rape of a pregnant woman by several men and the abduction of a nine-year-old boy from Lenasia whose body was later found in a field.

‘These horrific crimes are yet another sign that violence is a daily reality for too many women and children living in South Africa’, said Unicef South Africa representative Herve Ludovic de Lys. "Unicef is deeply saddened and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of these young girls and women."