While the data indicates that SA’s fertility rate is declining‚ teenage pregnancy remains a problem in the country. Lehola said that by the age of 19 years‚ 28% of girls had started having children. Among those‚ one-third were girls who had not completed primary school.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said teenage pregnancy was an issue across the continent. He said that there had been high uptake of modern forms of contraception such as the subdermal implant‚ and 800,000 of those had been done since their introduction into the public health sector in 2014.

South Africans were still having unprotected sex‚ with multiple partners. Men were found to have an average of 15 sexual partners in their lifetime‚ while women had four.

However‚ in cases where women had two or more sexual partners in the previous 12 months‚ 58% had reported using a condom. In men‚ 65% reported using a condom in the same situation.

In the 15-24 year old age group‚ 32% of women and 42% of men had never been tested for HIV/AIDS.

Infant mortality had decreased 20%‚ and child mortality 28% between 1998 and 2016. One persistent problem remained stunting‚ with one in three boys and one in four girls under the age of five years suffering from stunted growth.

The survey also found that 68% of women in SA were obese‚ compared with about one-third of men. The highest obesity rate was among wealthy women.

Smoking was most prevalent among coloured men and women; however Motsoaledi said he was pleased to see from the survey results that smoking as a whole had decreased since 1998‚ pointing to the effectiveness of the government’s antismoking policy. The number of men who smoked daily declined from 37% to 30% over the period‚ while women who smoked daily declined from 9% to 6%.

Motsoaledi also said the study had pointed out an immediate area of concern being the number of children in Mpumalanga who had received no vaccinations — 10%. This was double the national average.

"Just a month ago‚ I met with the immunisation team and they told me that for polio vaccines‚ Mpumalanga placed number one, so I need to know why they are down with the other vaccinations when they are doing so well with polio."

