Prosecuting authority will not charge Net1, the company says

Payment group Net1 UEPS said on Thursday that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had reaffirmed its decision not to prosecute the company on criminal charges related to its alleged noncompliance with the regulations of the Social Assistance Act.

In July 2016, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) brought criminal charges against Net1 and Grindrod Bank, claiming that the pair failed to comply with the regulations, which prohibit deductions from bank accounts of social grants beneficiaries.

There have been widespread complaints by beneficiaries about unauthorised deductions for airtime, electricity and funeral policies.

The regulations, promulgated in May 2016, prohibit certain deductions from Sassa-branded bank accounts of social grants beneficiaries held with Grindrod Bank, into which social grants are paid.

Last week the High Court in Pretoria ruled that attempts by Sassa to prohibit deductions from the accounts of social grants recipients were unenforceable. The judge found that Sassa had no power to block deductions from an established bank account. This power rested with the South African Reserve Bank.