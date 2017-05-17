BUSINESS DAY TV: When inside the system, it is harder to speak out: Part 2

BUSINESS DAY TV: Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane and she is with us in studio, and of course that on the back of some explosive allegations having been revealed today, looking at Brian Molefe having helped the Guptas hijack a coal mine.

Susan, you haven’t managed to speak to Glencore at this stage. Do you know what transpired at that meeting in Switzerland when Mosebenzi Zwane just happened to be there at the same time as the Guptas, and this deal was struck?

SUSAN COMRIE: No … We’d all love to know what happened at that meeting and there are probably still more details to come out about that. That’s one of the problems is that meeting was not public, it wasn’t … there weren’t minutes recorded so …

BDTV: … why won’t Glencore speak to you?

SC: We did speak to them and we put Mr Ramatlhodi’s allegations to them. We also put details about what was alleged to have happened in those last closing days. They just said they’re not going to comment. I think it’s worth pointing out that often, as amaBhungane we often get accused of batting for "white monopoly capital".

It is worth pointing out that this is not about Glencore. No one has warm, fuzzy feelings about Glencore. What this is really about is that you have two men who are in charge of Eskom, both as the CEO and as the head of the board whose job it is to keep the lights on. More than anything, that is their job and to make sure that the company stays functioning.

The allegation that you have here is that they went to the mines minister and effectively said, "shut down all of Glencore’s operations". Now by our calculation, at the time Glencore had about 14 coal operations in SA. They also had other smelters and operations in other minerals. It would have placed roughly about 14% of Eskom’s coal supply at risk.

Now according to Eskom, they were being threatened with load shedding and all kinds of things. It’s incredibly risky to imagine that the CEO and the chairman of the board, that they were going to go and do this, that this was their objective, to say, "shut them down regardless of what it will do to the coal supply, regardless of what the risk is to Eskom". And the question one has to ask was why were they so willing to do that? Was it purely to prove a point to Glencore or was it, as we’ve laid out in the story, was it about helping this company to secure the mining right.

BDTV: Having said all of that, to what end is all of this? Do we have enough evidence here for an authority to actually go after Eskom directors?

SC: That’s a very good question. Step one should probably be the public protector’s inquiry, or commission of inquiry of some form which would be able to ventilate a lot of those issues and then from there, it would probably be up to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) to decide if there is basis for them to investigate further. But at this stage the frustrating thing is that these things are not being investigated, they’re being held up by challenges for instance to the public protector’s report and it means that the only way we’re getting to the bottom of this is when these things are being ventilated in public and when journalists can dig into the details.

BDTV: Do you expect to be sued, or taken to the press ombudsman by Eskom? We know Eskom is very quick to go to the press ombudsman. They recently went with Financial Mail and they lost on most of the points on the Financial Mail’s case, although they did score on a couple. Do you expect Eskom to retaliate from this report?

SC: We put very detailed questions to them on the second part of the story which is coming out later this week. We gave them three pages of questions and we asked them to comment. We invited Brian Molefe to provide his version of events. He’s often complained that he wasn’t given a chance by the public protector to give his interpretation of the numerous phone calls, I think it was about 78 phone calls or something like that, that he had made or received between him and the Gupta’s and various people within the organisation. We invited him to provide a version of events that would have …

BDTV: … has he made any attempt to clear his name?

SC: Not with us. It’s one of the frustrating things, that you have Eskom, you Molefe, you have people like that saying the public protector’s report hasn’t been tested. And we’re saying to them, come and engage with us, give us your version of events but they’re just not willing to do so.

BDTV: So this is the Optimum heist that we’re looking forward to later this week?

SC: Later this week, what we’re looking at are some of the issues around Trillian which is a company that is majority owned by Salim Essa, a business partner of the Guptas and has, in many instances, been linked to the Guptas. They were also alleged to be one of the funders of Optimum Coal Mine and we are looking at their relationship with Eskom. And one of the questions that we are asking right upfront was whether or not [Public Enterprises] Minister Lynne Brown lied to Parliament, but we’ll have more of that on Thursday.

BDTV: Just a quick one, you say you’re not funded by "white monopoly capital". How does amaBhungane fund this team of investigative journalists who do this digging?

SC: We have funders large and small. Some are domestic, some are foreign. What we do is because we are always asked this question of who really funds amaBhungane, is we’re very transparent and we put all of our donors on our website.

We have a policy that if anyone donates more than R500 a month or R6,000 in a year then we make their name public along with the amount that they donate. But that’s something that we always encourage people to do, is if they do have questions to look at our website, to look at where we disclose our funders and hopefully that answers most of their questions.

BDTV: Follow the money …