Outa prepares for test case to oppose e-tolls

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is expected to start pursuing motorists who fail or refuse to pay their e-tolls debt.

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Thursday it was expecting to start filing notices to oppose hundreds of applications from Sanral for default judgments against motorists. The fight over the lawfulness of tolling is moving to the "next stage".

Outa on Wednesday filed papers to oppose a default judgment sought by the agency against one of its members, which it intends to become a "test case" that could lead to the scrapping of the system and the clearance of motorists’ debts.

It expected somewhat of a "sausage factory" in legal opposition to e-tolls summonses from Sanral, Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron said.

A joint process between Sanral and Outa to approach the court in order to settle legal points around the legality of motorist debts collapsed in April. Legal precedent will now need to be settled as Sanral pursues default judgments against thousands of noncompliant motorists.

Outa has settled on a case — on behalf of Thandanani Packers and Haulier — which it will now use to challenge the technicality of the system.