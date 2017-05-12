PAYING FOR ROADS
Outa prepares for test case to oppose e-tolls
The fight over the lawfulness of tolling is moving to the ‘next stage’, says Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is expected to start pursuing motorists who fail or refuse to pay their e-tolls debt.
The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Thursday it was expecting to start filing notices to oppose hundreds of applications from Sanral for default judgments against motorists. The fight over the lawfulness of tolling is moving to the "next stage".
Outa on Wednesday filed papers to oppose a default judgment sought by the agency against one of its members, which it intends to become a "test case" that could lead to the scrapping of the system and the clearance of motorists’ debts.
It expected somewhat of a "sausage factory" in legal opposition to e-tolls summonses from Sanral, Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron said.
A joint process between Sanral and Outa to approach the court in order to settle legal points around the legality of motorist debts collapsed in April. Legal precedent will now need to be settled as Sanral pursues default judgments against thousands of noncompliant motorists.
Outa has settled on a case — on behalf of Thandanani Packers and Haulier — which it will now use to challenge the technicality of the system.
The agency has previously accused Outa as responsible for the collapse of the proposed approach to the courts for a test case. Sanral maintains this has delayed legal certainty, as a joint approach would have expedited and clarified parameters.
Outa, as opposed to the agency, had a direct interest in the delay due to its revenue stream from members, Sanral said.
However, Outa maintains the current approach, of multiple differentiated cases, could make it difficult for Sanral to set precedent in cases it wins.
According to the plea denying liability filed on Wednesday, arguments that will be put forward include, among others, the system was unlawfully implemented, debt notices unlawfully delivered and implementation without providing reasonable alternative routes was unconstitutional.
Outa said it would approach Tshwane and Johannesburg, as well as Cosatu, to invite the parties as friends of the court.
Cosatu Gauteng provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile said members would have to be canvassed on any such legal action.
"Our focus is to go to the ANC policy conference [in June] and to the national congress for a position on tolling."
