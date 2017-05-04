E-toll defaulters threaten future of roads agency, says CEO

The nonpayment of e-toll fees in Gauteng poses a threat to the going-concern status of the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), says CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma.

Macozoma and Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) CEO Nkululeko Poya were appearing before Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport on Wednesday.

Macozoma and Poya conceded the office of the auditor-general was correct in its assessment that Sanral and the regulator were among key state entities in danger of missing their targets.

Macozoma went further and painted a grim picture of the devastating effect the continued civil disobedience campaign in Gauteng against e-tolls was having on Sanral’s coffers.

It undermined Sanral’s revenue collection, posed a financial governance challenge for the agency and undermined capital generation through other means including bond auctions, Macozoma said.

"The going-concern status of Sanral due to poor collections on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement e-toll project is a significant challenge in executing our mandate," said Macozoma.

"This could lead to further ratings downgrades. As things stand, we may have to postpone yet another bond issuance," Macozoma said.