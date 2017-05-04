REVENUE COLLECTION
E-toll defaulters threaten future of roads agency, says CEO
Sanral CEO Macozoma paints a grim picture of the devastating effect the e-toll civil disobedience campaign in Gauteng is having on its coffers
The nonpayment of e-toll fees in Gauteng poses a threat to the going-concern status of the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), says CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma.
Macozoma and Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) CEO Nkululeko Poya were appearing before Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport on Wednesday.
Macozoma and Poya conceded the office of the auditor-general was correct in its assessment that Sanral and the regulator were among key state entities in danger of missing their targets.
Macozoma went further and painted a grim picture of the devastating effect the continued civil disobedience campaign in Gauteng against e-tolls was having on Sanral’s coffers.
It undermined Sanral’s revenue collection, posed a financial governance challenge for the agency and undermined capital generation through other means including bond auctions, Macozoma said.
"The going-concern status of Sanral due to poor collections on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement e-toll project is a significant challenge in executing our mandate," said Macozoma.
"This could lead to further ratings downgrades. As things stand, we may have to postpone yet another bond issuance," Macozoma said.
The uncertainty around e-toll fee collection made it difficult for Sanral to raise capital for road projects it had planned," he said. "This has led to the agency revising our job-creation targets downward from more than 25,000 to 15,000 in the current financial year and outer years."
The CEOs said their entities were in danger of missing their strategic targets because they did a lot of business with other government entities. The difficult and tenuous relationships with operators and other state organisations made it near impossible to set and achieve sustainable targets in their annual performance plans.
Earlier, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi told the committee his department’s entities subsidised other state-owned entities often at the transport entities’s own expense. He was considering the re-evaluation of Sanral’s road management model. The agency was handing over assets to provincial governments but bearing the costs and risks associated with the damage and deterioration of those roads, he said.
Poya told the committee a major challenge was that the rail regulator’s model only allowed it to generate revenue through permit fees.
The regulator’s greatest risk was insufficient cash flow and the entity’s model had to be reconsidered to allow it to use other avenues to raise revenue.
"We are not getting money … from the fiscus and a high amount of our revenue comes from operators in the form of permit fees. It creates a problem in terms of cash flow. We are looking at updating our … model to make it more relevant."
