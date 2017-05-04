Gauteng is promised no tolls on new roads in the province

On Thursday, Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile reiterated Gauteng premier David Makhura’s assurance that any new roads built in the province would not have e-tolls. The issue of e-tolls is a contentious one in Gauteng where residents fought an ultimately losing battle to reject the implementation of the system.

E-tolls were also among the factors blamed for the ANC’s performance in the 2016 municipal elections, resulting in the party losing control of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

"I don’t like e-tolls, so you can vote for me next time," said Mashatile, who is also the ANC’s provincial chairman, during an off-the-cuff address at the Gauteng infrastructure funding summit in Midrand. "We will be building new roads and they will not be tolled," Mashatile emphasised, adding that he does not mean that no roads in SA will be tolled — "I’m talking about Gauteng".