KZN intent on ensuring Ithala attains commercial bank status by end-2017

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is pulling out all stops to ensure that Ithala SOC Limited bank becomes a fully fledged commercial bank before the end of 2017.

On Friday the province’s MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Sihle Zikalala, told the KwaZulu-Natal legislature that the department was working with the Reserve Bank and the Treasury towards the realisation of this goal.

Once this happened the provincial government would move its accounts to Ithala and use it to advance the aims of radical economic transformation.

Earlier in the week, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele said the government was close to spinning Postbank out of the post office and using it to lend to the country’s poor and distribute welfare grants, in a bid to loosen the grip of private-sector banks.

In the same week, competition commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele called for the easing of regulation to allow for second-tier banks so that new entrants can participate in the highly concentrated banking sector.

His comments during a presentation of the commission’s annual performance plan to Parliament’s economic development committee comes amid heightened pressure for greater transformation of the financial sector.

Ithala presently operates as a small, provincial developmental bank offering home and business start-up loans and other facilities to small scale farmers and small businesses. The 58-year-old institution has 39 branches in KwaZulu-Natal.

But all that is likely to change when it acquires a full commercial banking licence, allowing it to upscale its operations, and even open branches in other provinces around the country.

"The process of acquiring a permanent banking licence is in full swing," Zikalala said. "Together with the entity, we are working to meet all the South African Reserve Bank’s permanent banking licence requirements. Our aim is to ensure that Ithala has a licence by the end of this year."

But Ithala has had it fair share of problems in the past. A few years ago allegations surfaced that it was used by politically connected individuals for loans that were eventually written off. It has been bailed out by the Treasury.

More recently, the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal urged the provincial government to move all its account from Absa Bank to Ithala Bank.

Ithala has R600m in deposits from various municipalities and public entities in the province.

Proponents of this project point to how the State Bank of India helped spur growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Owen Nkomo, a financial commentator and head of Inkunzi Investments Group, said the awarding of a commercial banking licence to Ithala would open up the banking sector, presently dominated by Standard Bank, Absa, First National Bank and Nedbank.

"I think it would be good idea to have an independent, black-owned bank. At the moment the four big banks have cornered the market and they have not done much in terms of transformation. We need a new player that will shake things up."

Nkomo said the state lost an opportunity to establish its own bank three years ago, when African Bank ran into financial problems and had to be rescued by the Reserve Bank.

Nkomo added that Capitec Bank had proved that there was a market for new players in SA. "This new bank will have to offer something to the consumers but definitely there is a market for it to thrive," he said.

However, despite the belief that state-banks were more receptive to the needs of the poor, research by the International Monetary Fund cited by the Financial Mail concluded that countries with many state-owned banks had fewer bank branches, fewer ATMs and there was little evidence of easily accessible credit.

