The office of Western Cape premier Helen Zille‚ which came under fire for Zille’s recent trip to Asia‚ has brushed off criticism that the costs were excessive.

On Monday, Zille’s office issued a statement rejecting what it called "all agenda-driven attempts to claim that the amount of R636‚000 was excessive to cover all travel".

The trip included visits to Japan and Singapore. Zille’s spokesperson, Michael Mpofu, said the trip was "an important trade‚ tourism and investment mission".

"This amounted to an average of R127‚000 per delegation member‚ three of whom were overseas for eight days and the other two persons for 16 days‚" said Mpofu.