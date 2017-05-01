ANC official stabbed in Nquthu

AN ANC voting district co-ordinator was stabbed multiple times in Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening following a rally that was addressed by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaDlangamandla Ward 17‚ the ANC said on Sunday morning.

ANC activist Siphamandla Ngobese was stabbed in Ohaleni area after he had just returned from the Ramaphosa rally and had paused somewhere to watch soccer.

He co-ordinates two voting districts in Leni and Mathamo in Ward 15.