ANC official stabbed in Nquthu

01 May 2017 - 09:42 Nathi Olifant
Picture: THE HERALD

AN ANC voting district co-ordinator was stabbed multiple times in Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening following a rally that was addressed by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaDlangamandla Ward 17‚ the ANC said on Sunday morning.

ANC activist Siphamandla Ngobese was stabbed in Ohaleni area after he had just returned from the Ramaphosa rally and had paused somewhere to watch soccer.

He co-ordinates two voting districts in Leni and Mathamo in Ward 15.

One of ANC leaders and mayoral candidate Lucky Moloi said the regional leadership had just visited the family.

"This is devastating‚" he said in a brief comment.

While campaigning in Nquthu on Friday and Saturday Ramaphosa spoke out strongly against violence ahead of the May 24 by-elections.

Ngobese was also famous as a leader of the award-winning traditional dance group Izimpangele which often tours the country.

Election fever and tensions have begun to grip the small northern KwaZulu-Natal town.

Nquthu Local Municipality has had no administration since last August’s local government elections.

Running mayoral campaigns‚ attempts to make a clean sweep and accusations of using state resources are flying thick and fast as different political parties scramble for the 33-council seats.

