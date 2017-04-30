"The ANC leadership‚ supported by a fake-news propagandist campaign‚ conceived implemented and funded by the Gupta family‚ is hell-bent on dividing rather than unifying our country; on excluding rather than including; and of vilifying its own citizens in pursuit of an agenda that is completely self-serving and hugely destructive‚" Phosa charged.

He added that in the last few weeks‚ in the face of massive public expressions of anger‚ disgust and concern at the state of affairs in the country‚ the ruling party had responded by blaming everyone else.

"… they blame white monopoly capital‚ racism‚ tribalism‚ other minorities‚ xenophobia and subversive malcontents. These factors have all been trotted out in an attempt to deflect attention away from the harsh reality of a deeply divided ANC‚ the gross mismanagement of the public purse‚ and plunder of our country and a failed leadership. I find this deeply‚ deeply disturbing.

"Comrades‚ if no-one has said it plainly‚ let me say it to you plainly today so that you cannot say‚ ‘…but we did not know’: Our democracy is under direct threat. And if we do not do something about it we will be a very short step away from dictatorship‚" Phosa warned.

"We have to rebuild our party and our government and ensure that we have ethical governance and leaders of integrity. Men and women who will serve every single citizen of this country and not just their families and friends‚ or their cultural or religious group.

"The time has come for us to take back our beloved ANC‚ elect a leadership that we can once again respect and trust to re build our country for the benefit of all South Africans‚" Phosa added.

TMG Digital