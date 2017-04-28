Ndungane warns that the government will not give up after nuclear deal ruling

However, he said he fully expected the government and Eskom to appeal against the ruling, since the small cabal of people led by the President in whose interests the nuclear deal appeared to have been negotiated, were unlikely to simply give up.

In addition, the various departments and state-owned enterprises involved would not want to see their expenditure to date being written off as "fruitless and wasteful expenditure".

Ndungane expressed his deep concern that the South African government, which had been elected by the people to act for the people, was failing in its duty to protect the interests of the poorest people.

"This is the second time in a matter of months that the courts have had to come to the rescue of our people. The first was the Constitutional Court ruling about grant payments. While I am grateful for the rule of law in both these cases, it should not be the case that we must run to the courts to protect our people.

"It is ironic that 23 years into democracy, we are having to rely on the courts to interpret matters brought before them in accordance with the Constitution, the rule of law and the common good with integrity and by upholding the morals which we celebrated in 1994. It is a tragedy that it is being left to the courts, and not the representatives of the people, to highlight the dangers inherent in a contract that disgracefully places the entire responsibility for anything that goes wrong in the high-risk area of nuclear power only on the people of SA — and not on the external suppliers such as Russia," Ndungane said.

He asked South Africans, when next they are called to exercise their ballot, to vote for a government that will act in the full interests of all the people of the land, and not just a select few.

"I have said previously that this nuclear deal will cripple the country’s economy. Our current debt stands at R1.89-trillion. When we borrow money to pay for the nuclear deal, our country will owe R3-trillion. Anyone with the most basic ability to balance a budget can see that increasing one’s debt by more than half is financial suicide," the archbishop said.