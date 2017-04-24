Phahlane to respond to police watchdog’s damning corruption affidavit

"We consider it on his [Phahlane’s] instruction as a fishing expedition and as gossip. He can explain everything and will do so in due course."

Ipid filed the affidavit after announcing it had expanded the corruption charges against Phahlane to include money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice and racketeering.

In the affidavit, Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu laid out how Phahlane allegedly tried to intimidate witnesses to block the investigation.

Mahlangu said that investigators received threats by SMS and an investigation revealed that the handset used to send one of the SMSes was traced back to an officer stationed at OR Tambo International Airport.

Ipid’s investigation centres on Phahlane’s time as the head of the police forensic sciences laboratory and the awarding of R93m worth of tenders to certain forensic equipment providers.

Phahlane has said Ipid’s investigation is unlawful.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesman, Esethu Hasane, said Mbalula would comment at an appropriate time.