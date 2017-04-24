National

FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Phahlane to respond to police watchdog’s damning corruption affidavit

Ipid filed the affidavit after announcing it had expanded the corruption charges against Phahlane to include money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice and racketeering

24 April 2017 - 05:21 AM Pericles Anetos
Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: THE TIMES
Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: THE TIMES

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane is expected to file his replying affidavit in two weeks’ time in his case against the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid filed a damning answering affidavit at the High Court in Pretoria last week, detailing the police watchdog’s probe into Phahlane over claims of defeating the ends of justice and corruption.

Piet du Plessis, Phahlane’s lawyer, said he and his client would peruse Ipid’s affidavit this week. De Plessis declined to respond in the media to any specific allegations made by Ipid in the affidavit and said his client denied any wrongdoing.

"We consider it on his [Phahlane’s] instruction as a fishing expedition and as gossip. He can explain everything and will do so in due course."

Ipid filed the affidavit after announcing it had expanded the corruption charges against Phahlane to include money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice and racketeering.

In the affidavit, Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu laid out how Phahlane allegedly tried to intimidate witnesses to block the investigation.

Mahlangu said that investigators received threats by SMS and an investigation revealed that the handset used to send one of the SMSes was traced back to an officer stationed at OR Tambo International Airport.

Ipid’s investigation centres on Phahlane’s time as the head of the police forensic sciences laboratory and the awarding of R93m worth of tenders to certain forensic equipment providers.

Phahlane has said Ipid’s investigation is unlawful.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesman, Esethu Hasane, said Mbalula would comment at an appropriate time.

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.