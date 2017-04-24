National

Former Buffalo City top brass appear in court after fraud claims

Former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha and the head of executive support services, Ncumisa Sidukwana, are implicated in a 2015 fraud case opened by the city manager at the time

24 April 2017 - 15:54 Zwanga Mukhuthu
Zukiswa Ncitha. Picture: MARK ANDREWS/DAILY DISPATCH
Zukiswa Ncitha. Picture: MARK ANDREWS/DAILY DISPATCH

Former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukiswa Ncitha and the city’s head of executive support services‚ Ncumisa Sidukwana‚ handed themselves over to the Hawks on Monday morning.

Arrest warrants for the two were issued last month when they were implicated in a 2015 fraud case opened with police by then city manager Andile Fani.

Ncitha‚ a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)‚ and Sidukwana made a brief appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday afternoon before they were released on R2‚500 bail.

They have been warned not to interfere with the investigation by communicating with the witnesses including Fani. The case was postponed to June 7 for further investigation.

TMG Digital/Daily Dispatch

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Law may be on Berning Ntlemeza’s side
National
2.
Wally Serote says SA should continue to protest ...
National
3.
First Nkandla disciplinary hearing postponed
National
4.
Report indicates that fracking in Karoo is ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

Former and current NYDA members nominated to youth agency’s new board
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.