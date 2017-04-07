Pravin Gordhan set to attend debate of no confidence

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan will stay put as an ANC MP and has confirmed he will be present when the National Assembly debates a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in two weeks.

"I am now resting, so don’t ask any more questions. I’ll see you on the 18th — [the date set for the motion of no confidence]," Gordhan said on the sidelines of ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial in Cape Town on Thursday.

Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Derek Hanekom have also not resigned yet as MPs and are unlikely to do so before the special sitting in Parliament to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma takes place.