National

Civic group wants ANC Youth League barred from Durban Kathrada memorial

Judge says he expects the league's clashes with protesters in Pietermaritzburg to feature in its response in court

07 April 2017 - 17:11 PM
ANC Youth League members rally support for President Jacob Zuma at an event at Germiston Stadium. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
ANC Youth League members rally support for President Jacob Zuma at an event at Germiston Stadium. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A civil society group has gone to court to have the ANC Youth League barred from coming within 200m of a memorial service for struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada.

An urgent application by the Active Citizens Movement came before Durban High Court Judge Rashid Vahed on Friday afternoon to interdict the ANC Youth League from disrupting or attending the memorial service in Durban on Sunday.

The application was postponed so that lawyers for the league could file affidavits.

Vahed ordered that the application would be heard on Saturday morning‚ remarking that he was "alive to what was going on" and expected that the events in Pietermaritzburg on Friday - in which members of the league clashed with other protesters - to feature in their responding papers.

The Active Citizens Movement has arranged a memorial service to take place at Sastri College on Sunday afternoon to honour Kathrada.

It is seeking an order to prevent any disruption of the proceedings by shouting slogans and abuse, removing or threatening to remove speakers, and assaulting or intimidating people.

Benedictor Sikhungo Madokwe‚ an executive member of the movement‚ said in his affidavit: "The passing away of Ahmed Kathrada and the Cabinet reshuffle by President Zuma‚ in consequence whereof Pravin Gordhan was relieved of his duties as minister of finance‚ bears an unfortunate coincidence.

Anti-Zuma protests face threats and permit woes

Prohibition notice overturned after Pretoria court rules in favour of Save SA march organisers
National
1 day ago

The perception mischievously created by amongst other quarters‚ Sabelo and the ANC Youth League‚ is that the memorial services for Ahmed Kathrada are being used as platforms to vilify certain people in the ANC and government‚ particularly President Zuma."

He said the coincidence had created a perception in society‚ which resulted in claims and counter claims that political agendas were at play.

Madokwe said Gordhan and others have been invited to speak at the memorial.

He said Sabelo and the youth league had questioned Gordhan's loyalty to the ANC and had threatened in the media to disrupt proceedings at the memorial service without any legal or factual basis.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
State Security to probe report Zuma cited for ...
National
2.
Dlamini knew since July 2015 that Sassa couldn't ...
National
3.
Recall Zuma: Sipho Pityana's challenge to the ANC
National
4.
Civic group wants ANC Youth League barred from ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.