A civil society group has gone to court to have the ANC Youth League barred from coming within 200m of a memorial service for struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada.

An urgent application by the Active Citizens Movement came before Durban High Court Judge Rashid Vahed on Friday afternoon to interdict the ANC Youth League from disrupting or attending the memorial service in Durban on Sunday.

The application was postponed so that lawyers for the league could file affidavits.

Vahed ordered that the application would be heard on Saturday morning‚ remarking that he was "alive to what was going on" and expected that the events in Pietermaritzburg on Friday - in which members of the league clashed with other protesters - to feature in their responding papers.

The Active Citizens Movement has arranged a memorial service to take place at Sastri College on Sunday afternoon to honour Kathrada.

It is seeking an order to prevent any disruption of the proceedings by shouting slogans and abuse, removing or threatening to remove speakers, and assaulting or intimidating people.

Benedictor Sikhungo Madokwe‚ an executive member of the movement‚ said in his affidavit: "The passing away of Ahmed Kathrada and the Cabinet reshuffle by President Zuma‚ in consequence whereof Pravin Gordhan was relieved of his duties as minister of finance‚ bears an unfortunate coincidence.