Police descend on Umlazi to get rubbish removed despite death threats

Parts of Durban’s Umlazi looked like a war zone on Monday as members of the public order policing unit, eThekwini metro police and private security descended on the township to oversee clearing of waste.

Since last Tuesday, rubbish was left uncollected after a group calling itself the local business forum allegedly threatened contractors with death unless they stopped working there.

Contract and municipal workers were forced at gunpoint to dump refuse on roadsides.

Members of the Umlazi Business Forum — including Umkhonto WeSizwe veterans, the Delangokubona Business Forum and other local contractors — had made the big township ungovernable.

Uniting these groups was the claim that eThekwini Municipality was awarding tenders to politically connected individuals.

Forum member Mdu Shezi said they were tired of politically connected people getting eThekwini tenders.

"Even if they remove refuse today, these police (officers) would not be here next week and we will start our campaign again," he said.

"We have been very patient with the (eThekwini) authorities. We meet them and air our grievances, and they promise heaven and earth. After we leave the meeting, they continue to award tenders to their friends."

Mayor Zandile Gumede said the municipality called the police and residents for the clean-up.

"We urge Umlazi residents to work with us as we try to address this issue. Law-enforcement agencies must chuck out all the criminal elements who are masquerading as business people," said Gumede.

She said the municipality supported empowerment of local people and black business, and recently approved a transformation policy.

"However, we will not allow lawlessness and unscrupulous elements to force us to conduct our business outside the law of the republic," Gumede said. "We are confident that our residents and businesses will receive normal services soon."

Her sentiments were echoed by ward 80 councillor Mthokozisi Nojiyeza, who said many residents called him to complain about the stink of uncollected rubbish.

"Today we were able to conduct a clean-up in many wards," he said. "We are calling on people who want contracts to negotiate with the municipality instead of conducting illegal activities like these that threaten service delivery to millions of people."