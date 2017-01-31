National

Poor Woodstock families facing eviction ask court for better accommodation

31 January 2017 - 15:31 PM Farren Collins
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Woodstock is among Cape Town’s trendiest suburbs. It is home to one of the world’s best restaurants — and also underprivileged families who have been fighting eviction for more than a year.

On Tuesday they were back in the High Court in Cape Town to say that emergency accommodation organised for them by city officials is not suitable.

In their corner is the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre. In September the centre launched an urgent application to compel the city to "meaningfully engage"’ with Bromwell Street tenants and find them temporary alternative accommodation.

Many other poor residents were evicted from the inner-city suburb in recent years. Proceedings were instituted against Bromwell Street residents by new landlords in 2015.

"The law centre requested that the eviction be stayed‚ until the court has ruled on the city’s obligation to provide the residents with temporary accommodation‚’’ said the centre.

The city had secured accommodation in Wolwerivier, about 30km from Cape Town’s CBD.

Advocate Karrisha Pillay for the city told the court on Tuesday that the city was providing the nearest available accommodation, and there was "no point" in inspecting the site.

This was after the law centre’s advocate, Sheldon Magardie, said the city had not correctly implemented its policy on providing emergency accommodation.

"The test is not whether a human being can live there‚ it is if the policy has been implemented reasonably‚" Magardie said.

Previously the families had complained about conditions in Wolwerivier.

Responding to Judge Leslie Weinkove’s question as to what he would see if he were to grant the request for inspection‚ Magardie said he would see poor proximity to amenities.

"Distance from the city and other services like health care‚ schools and transport nodes are all problems‚" said Magardie.

In court papers, one of the applicants‚ Charnell Commando‚ said she lived in one of the four homes, which accommodate altogether 43 people.

"Most of us are unemployed and survive on casual work. Those who are employed earn relatively low wages from R600 to R8‚200 per month. The property is our only home. If we are evicted from the property‚ most of us will become homeless‚’’ said Commando.

Weinkove asked if it was not the national government’s responsibility to provide adequate accommodation for the applicants.

Last year, the law centre said the city was in the "midst of a house and segregation crisis". It also said "no state funded inner city affordable housing has been built since the end of apartheid’’.

The case continues.

TMG Digital

From gold town to ghost town

Residents left in the lurch when mine was closed
Business
1 day ago

Soaring house building costs hinder residential developers

Rapidly rising building and land costs amid stagnating house price growth in the existing home market are largely to blame
Companies
1 day ago

Living Conditions Survey show male-headed households spend more

The Statistics SA survey also revealed that while Gauteng accounts for more national expenditure, Western Cape households are richer
National
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Vilakazi Street in Soweto to receive CCTV ...
National
2.
Environment group hits out at water restrictions ...
National
3.
DA opposes referring minister Mahlobo to a ...
National
4.
DA wants wasteful spend probe of ANC’s Musina ...
National

Related Articles

Can Patricia de Lille finally get round to dealing with apartheid in Cape Town?
Politics

Clarity on evictions welcomed
National

Land invaders should not have first dibs on free housing, says MEC
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.