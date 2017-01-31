"The law centre requested that the eviction be stayed‚ until the court has ruled on the city’s obligation to provide the residents with temporary accommodation‚’’ said the centre.

The city had secured accommodation in Wolwerivier, about 30km from Cape Town’s CBD.

Advocate Karrisha Pillay for the city told the court on Tuesday that the city was providing the nearest available accommodation, and there was "no point" in inspecting the site.

This was after the law centre’s advocate, Sheldon Magardie, said the city had not correctly implemented its policy on providing emergency accommodation.

"The test is not whether a human being can live there‚ it is if the policy has been implemented reasonably‚" Magardie said.

Previously the families had complained about conditions in Wolwerivier.

Responding to Judge Leslie Weinkove’s question as to what he would see if he were to grant the request for inspection‚ Magardie said he would see poor proximity to amenities.

"Distance from the city and other services like health care‚ schools and transport nodes are all problems‚" said Magardie.

In court papers, one of the applicants‚ Charnell Commando‚ said she lived in one of the four homes, which accommodate altogether 43 people.

"Most of us are unemployed and survive on casual work. Those who are employed earn relatively low wages from R600 to R8‚200 per month. The property is our only home. If we are evicted from the property‚ most of us will become homeless‚’’ said Commando.

Weinkove asked if it was not the national government’s responsibility to provide adequate accommodation for the applicants.

Last year, the law centre said the city was in the "midst of a house and segregation crisis". It also said "no state funded inner city affordable housing has been built since the end of apartheid’’.

The case continues.

