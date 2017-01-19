Can Patricia de Lille finally get round to dealing with apartheid in Cape Town?

Last week, prominent Sea Point domestic worker and housing activist Thandeka Sisusa, 44, and her family were evicted from a basement room and removed from a neighbourhood in which she had lived since migrating from rural Eastern Cape at the age of 13. This week Reclaim the City gathers in support of a 62-year-old coloured woman who faces a similar removal from servant quarters in Sea Point. She has been employed as a live-in servant for the last 40 years, and asked for anonymity in fear of her former employer’s reprisal.

The steady flow of pleas from soon-to-be evicted poor families to the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attests that these personal crises and indignities form part of a trend. As another life-long Sea Point resident and domestic worker Celina le Hane told me during an interview recently: “We endured the trespass raids on our rooms” - raids by the apartheid security police searching for undocumented overnight visitors - “but we cannot endure this.” Recently widowed, the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements evicted her, along with an HIV positive great-grandchild, from Wynyard Mansions in Sea Point in 2012. At 72, she joins the thousands of daily, working commuters to the city.

Today, a variation of Le Hane’s statement – we endured during apartheid, but we cannot endure this – is true for many families in inner-city neighbourhoods where poor black and coloured people held on to enclaves and homes in spite of the wave of apartheid forced removals all around them. With these evictions, the character of Sea Point, Woodstock, Salt River, Bo-Kaap and lower Walmer Estate changes in ways not dissimilar from what apartheid did to Simonstown and Claremont.

For every black family priced out and removed from the city, many more are permanently excluded from finding accommodation nearer to their places of work and the areas denied to them under the Group Areas Act.

Last year, the crisis came to a head with support for Woodstock’s Bromwell Street residents who face eviction by private developers from lifelong homes. On 31 January they are in the Western Cape High Court to challenge attempts by the De Lille administration, which maintains a hands-off approach to private evictions, to remove them to Wolwerivier – a relocation camp on the city’s rural northern periphery. They demand the provision of temporary alternative accommodation in or near their home community - a right which, their lawyers argue, was confirmed by the Constitutional Court in 2012.

If De Lille is to convince Cape Town citizens to celebrate her plan for tackling apartheid spatial planning, she would do well engage robustly in conversations already ongoing between the City and civil society.

Will she support social housing development on the Tafelberg site in Sea Point? Will her administration continue an expansion of the Wolwerivier relocation camp and purport that Bromwell residents, and by extension other inner-city evictees, be removed to there? Will it help bring an end to forced removals, by providing temporary alternative accommodation for evictees in their home communities and by regulating the land market?

And, will it publicly identify its inner-city land parcels, say which of these it will commit for affordable housing development, and set down a timeline for development?

With answers and urgency, De Lille can instil hope that 2017 will break with her administration’s failed record on addressing the legacy of apartheid spatial planning in Cape Town. Lacking that, the battle lines are drawn anew.

Daneel Knoetze is the Communications Officer at Ndifuna Ukwazi

This article was first published by GroundUp