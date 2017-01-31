State prosecutor Gerrie Nel has quit‚ citing "other interests" when he gave notice to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). However‚ questions about his possible motive are rapidly mounting.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told TimesLIVE that Nel had handed his resignation to his boss‚ advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi‚ the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria. Nel‚ he said‚ has cited other interests outside the NPA.

"The NPA wishes Nel well in his future endeavours. We have other highly capable prosecutors who will take over his current cases.

"In the cases that Nel is working on‚ he has a team of prosecutors who will help to carry on with these cases as they have intrinsic knowledge of these cases."

South Africans have responded with shock to the news.

Ayanda Mpofu tweeted: "Gerrie Nel‚ 24 hour resignation notice‚ so sudden...there’s something fishy about Nel’s resignation‚ what or who is he running from?"

Botlalo said: "This move does not come as a surprise. NPA has become a mockery of our justice system. More revelations to come soon".

Commenting on Nel’s reputation‚ Nicca said: "Gerrie Nel gave us hope that there is justice in Satafrika afterall", while Zulu Royal commented: "Prosecutor Gerrie Nel quits. What a loss. The NPA is going to the dogs".

TMG Digital