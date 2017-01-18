Limpopo’s Tshitale community has agreed to call off a shutdown in parts of the area‚ but protests were expected to continue in Nthabalala where two schools were torched recently.

Tshitale Community Stakeholder’s Forum‚ spokesperson Edson Khomola said businesses and public transport would be allowed to operate in parts of the area on Wednesday as agreements had been reached with government.

Residents have been protesting over two road projects in the area‚ resulting in properties, including schools and offices, being burnt‚ while routes have been blocked.

Khomola said the community was satisfied with the feedback from the provincial department of public works‚ roads and infrastructure regarding the 45km road project near Mashamba‚ but issues relating to the Nthabalala project still needed to be settled.

"The community has decided to call off the strike as of today concerning the Mashamba road. But I’m afraid the strike will continue on that side of Nthabalala‚" he said.

Khomola said the schools in the area where the shutdown had been called off were expected to resume operations on Thursday.

"Come tomorrow schools will open. Today‚ the community decided to clean the roads because there was a lot of stones‚ logs and holes. The community feels that they should clean up the mess‚" Khomola said.

He said they were not in support of the destruction of property in the area.

"As the community‚ we distance ourselves from the burning of schools. Those are criminal activities and the police are busy working on it‚" Khomola said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said previously that one suspect had been arrested and the police were expecting to make more arrests as investigations continued.

