Protesting Limpopo residents burn down another school

A second school was torched in Limpopo on Monday night as residents continued protesting over a road construction project.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a high school building in the Tshitale area was torched during the night after Vari Primary School was set alight in the Nthabalala area earlier on the same day.

Mojapelo said there were also reports that the block of classrooms at the primary school which had not initially been burnt was finished off overnight.

"We have arrested one person and we will be making more arrests as investigations are ongoing‚" Mojapelo said. Water Affairs offices‚ a post office and state vehicles have also been torched since the protest started.

Mojapelo said the burning of properties happened at night‚ making it difficult to catch the culprits.

"They burn these things at night. You just see a building go up in flames‚ but you don’t know who did it‚" he said.