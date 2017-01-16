National

Jacob Zuma clarifies growth rate confusion

Presidency says it has received numerous queries about the January 8 statement and the growth rate mentioned was for sub-Saharan Africa not SA

16 January 2017 - 09:51 AM Staff Writer
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Presidency on Sunday provided clarity on the growth rate of 2.9% quoted by Jacob Zuma in the "January 8 anniversary statement of the governing party‚ the ANC".

"The 2.9% mentioned in the statement is the growth rate for sub-Saharan Africa‚" it said in a statement‚ noting it had received numerous queries about it.

"Growth in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to have slowed to 1.4% in 2016 from 3.4% in 2015. For 2017‚ growth in the region is more optimistically projected to rise to 2.9%."

The statement noted that in last year’s medium-term budget policy statement‚ "the South African government indicated that SA is expected to grow at 0.5% in 2016‚ rising to 1.3% in 2017".

"This remains government’s official forecast."

In the full address Zuma said: "Growth is slow or negative in major developed and developing economies. Investment by private sector is‚ particularly in the developing countries‚ low. Trade between countries has fallen. Growth in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to have slowed to 1.4% in 2016 from 3.4% in 2015.

"The ANC is optimistic that the 2017 growth forecast of 2.9% will be achieved."

TMG Digital

