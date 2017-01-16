Jacob Zuma clarifies growth rate confusion

The Presidency on Sunday provided clarity on the growth rate of 2.9% quoted by Jacob Zuma in the "January 8 anniversary statement of the governing party‚ the ANC".

"The 2.9% mentioned in the statement is the growth rate for sub-Saharan Africa‚" it said in a statement‚ noting it had received numerous queries about it.

"Growth in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to have slowed to 1.4% in 2016 from 3.4% in 2015. For 2017‚ growth in the region is more optimistically projected to rise to 2.9%."